BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force launched new raids on Tuesday evening that targeted a number of sites inside the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued during the attack, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said their attack on Gaza came in response to a number of rockets that targeted the nearby settlements.

The Israeli Defense Forces said that it holds Hamas responsible for any escalation from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, explaining that the raids focused on targets belonging to the movement in different parts of the Strip.

Israel has now launched strikes over the Gaza Strip for the seventh straight day, which coincides with their peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

Sirens were set off on Tuesday after a number of rockets reportedly targeted the nearby Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip.

“The warning sirens were activated in the industrial zone in Ashkelon and in Kibbutz Zakim,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement, adding that “the details are being followed up.”

Adraee said that the Israeli Iron Dome system detected the launch of a rocket-propelled grenade from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory during the attack.

For his part , Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is ready and prepared for the possibility of a new round of fighting in Gaza if necessary.

Netanyahu warned Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying: “I warn the terrorist organizations in Gaza. We have adopted a policy that the ruling of a fire is like the rule of a rocket-propelled grenade.”