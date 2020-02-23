The Syrian air defense was responding to “hostile targets” over the Damascus area, SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

The Syrian air defense repelled the missiles that exploded in the sky in the south of Damascus, a Sputnik correspondent said later. A Syrian security source also confirmed the missiles were launched by the Israeli military.

The Israeli Defense Forces have also confirmed carrying strikes against Damascus on Twitter. The IDF said it targeted Islamic Jihad positions in Syria.

“At 23:25 pm on Sunday, 23 February 2020, Israeli warplanes from outside our airspace, and over the occupied Syrian Golan, targeted the vicinity of Damascus with more than a wave of guided missiles. [The Syrian air defences] caused the missiles to deviate from their path, destroying most of the remainder before reaching their goals, and the results of the aggression are still being examined”, a military source told SANA.

Earlier media reports said explosions were heard in the sky over the Syrian capital.

Alleged videos from Damascus have already emerged on social media.

Meanwhile, the IDF says it has also attacked what it called “terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip following at least 21 missiles launched from across the border into southern Israel, 13 of them were intercepted. Israel holds the Islamic Jihad group responsible for the recent attacks. Alleged images from Gaza were also shared on Twitter.

On 13 February, the Syrian air defense reported missiles were fired at the Damascus area from the direction of the Israeli-controlled Syrian Golan Heights. Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu insisted he did not know anything about the airstrikes and suggested it was “the Belgian Air Force”.

ALSO READ  Breaking: Syrian Army begins new operation in southeast Idlib

The strikes come less than a week after a separate Israeli attack on Damascus, in which a Syrian Airbus A320 with 172 people on board had to be diverted to the Russian base in Latakia province, facing the risk of accidental destruction by Syrian air defenses, the Russian military said. Moscow accused the Israeli Air Force of making common practice of using unarmed and civilian aircraft as “shields,” adding that this was not the first incident of its kind in recent years.

As of today, Tel Aviv has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against Syria, often firing missiles outside Syria’s airspace from the Golan or Lebanon to try to complicate air defense operations. Israel says it fears that Iran may use its alleged military presence in Syria, which Tel Aviv insists exists, as a launchpad for an attack on Israel.

 

Source: Sputnik, SANA

Opportunistic attacks by the Zionist state on Syria while the SAA are busy trying to remove terrorist jihadis and the Turkish invaders from Idlib.

2020-02-24 01:30
Nestor Arapa
Parece que Israel y Turquía están unidos para acabar con Siria.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
IDF statement on Twitter says more :comment image

Daeshbags-Sux
Syria should stop sheltering terrorist groups like PIJ, Hellbollah, PFLP-GC, IRGC or shall not complain about Israeli strikes. BTW, Syria has seen how Hamas behaved : Assad sheltered them then they sided with al-Nusra, stabbing Syrian gov’t in the back.
The Weimar republik did the same error, backing extremists in order to confront commies with disastrous results, this piece of history shall not be forgotten. “Arabs” did the same mistake by backing extremists against Israel, now the extremists are turning against them, they pay the price for not learning from history.

