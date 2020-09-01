BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a new attack on the southern part of Damascus, prompting the Syrian Air Defense units to confront these projectiles around the capital.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Israeli Defense Forces fired several missiles from the Jabal Al-Sheikh region along the Lebanese border, targeting the southern and southwestern part of Damascus on Monday evening.

The source said the Syrian Air Defense forces confronted the missiles and managed to shoot some of them down, while some others hit their intended targets in southern Damascus.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Ministry of Defense issued a statement shortly after the attack, stating that their air defenses were able to neutralize the strikes.

“At exactly 22:40 P.M., today, the Zionist enemy launched an air strike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on some of our military sites south of Damascus. Our air defense teams confronted them and dropped most of the missiles before they reached their targets,” the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

The attack reportedly claimed the lives of two Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers, while hospitalizing seven others.

This latest attack by the Israeli Defense Forces comes at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting neighboring Lebanon.