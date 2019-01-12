BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) – For the first time this year, the Israeli Air Force has launched several missiles towards the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

According to local sources, the Israeli missiles targeted the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport; this prompted the Syrian military to activate its air defenses to intercept the projectiles.

The sources added that the Syrian military was able to intercept several of the Israeli missiles, but some had reached their intended targets near the airport.

They would add that a military warehouse was heavily damaged as a result of this attack by the Israeli Air Force.

A source in Syrian Ministry of Transport confirmed to SANA later that the Damascus International Airport traffic was not affected by the strikes.

 

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

Rhodium 10
SANA news told that only limited damage in that warehouse and only one missile hit the target..8 of them were intercepted and destroyed!…Israel has wasted 2.250.000 US Dollar( cost of 9 Delilah cruise missile) to damage a warehouse which cost around 20.000-30.000 US dollar repair it.

2019-01-12 03:31
summitflyer
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
summitflyer
Time to start striking back ,otherwise the Israelis will keep pushing their luck .Strike and strike hard .

2019-01-12 03:14
Byzantium
Guest
Byzantium
Problem is, that’s exactly what the zio warmongers want. Israel and it’s US puppets will always act with total impunity until all the Mid East nations band together against this Tyranny.

2019-01-12 05:46