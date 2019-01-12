BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) – For the first time this year, the Israeli Air Force has launched several missiles towards the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

According to local sources, the Israeli missiles targeted the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport; this prompted the Syrian military to activate its air defenses to intercept the projectiles.

The sources added that the Syrian military was able to intercept several of the Israeli missiles, but some had reached their intended targets near the airport.

They would add that a military warehouse was heavily damaged as a result of this attack by the Israeli Air Force.

A source in Syrian Ministry of Transport confirmed to SANA later that the Damascus International Airport traffic was not affected by the strikes.

