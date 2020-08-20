BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a detailed statement yesterday evening, confirming that “the normalization agreement with the UAE does not include the sale of U.S. F-35 fighters, nor does it include any military deals with it.”
The statement said, “The historic peace agreement signed between Israel and the UAE does not include any approval by Israel on any arms deal between the United States and the UAE. The United States has assured Israel of its commitment to preserving Israel’s qualitative military edge,” according to the Jerusalem Post.
The newspaper quoted sources at the White House as saying that “everything in the deal is public, and there are no secret annexes to it about arms sales.”
The U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said that “any future sale of advanced weapons to the UAE, including the F-35 fighters, will be conditional on ensuring Israel’s military superiority, while U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the UAE is interested in purchasing F-35 fighters.”
The Yediot Aharonot newspaper previously said that the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE contained a secret clause, whereby Abu Dhabi would be provided with American F-35 fighters and advanced Israeli drones.
Last Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a historic peace agreement had been reached between Israel and the UAE under U.S. auspices.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, announced the agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop Israel’s plan to annex Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank.
