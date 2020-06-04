BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF ) Deputy Chief of Staff, General Eyal Zamir, discussed with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, General Alon Asur, incidents of theft attempts at military training areas, which continue to be targeted by mysterious raids.
The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, Makan, confirmed said on Wednesday evening that Zamir discussed with Asur about following up on these raids, which they believe have been carried out by the Negev Bedouins.
The Makan report stated that the Israeli police were in pursuit of assailants in Bir Hadaj, which is in the Negev Desert.
However, this pursuit ended after a verbal argument between the residents and the two Israeli officers, noting the army’s role in thwarting and preventing the theft attempt before its follow-up was transferred to the police.
A joint statement by the Israeli army and police spokesman said that joint cooperation between them should continue, with a view to creating additional solutions to prevent such serious crimes.
Since the start of the new year, some Israeli military posts and bases have been subjected to nightly raids, which have seen forced the IDF and local police to increase their security in the Negev Desert region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.