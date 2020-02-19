BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday that his country is taking an offensive approach towards Iran after spending much of the Syrian conflict on the defensive.
According to Ynet News on Wednesday, Bennett said, “Iran has nothing to look for in Syria,” stessing that Israel has stepped up its pressure against the Islamic Republic in Syria and in other nations that were not named.
Bennett explained that “the Iranian octopus” is immune, and that his country uses most of its energy, power, or national security to exert pressure on Iran, whether it is economic, political, psychological, intelligence, or military.
The Israeli Minister of Defense previously stated on Tuesday that Israel has monitored the features of the “weak Iranian role” in the region, by referring to attacks carried out by Israel against sites allegedly belonging to Iran in Syria and Lebanon in recent years.
“There are preliminary indications of weakness and studying a new course for Iran in Syria,” Bennett said during his participation in a conference on security technologies, as reported by the Israeli channel (I24 News) .
“Israel is moving from a defensive concept to an offensive one, and the octopus head must be weakened and destroyed, in order to hit its arms,” Bennett added.
