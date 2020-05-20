BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Ansarallah Movement (var. Houthis) said in a speech this week, “Palestine is not for the bidder and the one who stands with it pays blood and offers martyrs,” stressing that part of “the reasons for the aggression against Yemen is its independent stance on the nation’s issues.”

The Ansrallah spokesperson, Mohammad Abdul-Salaam said, during a special interview with Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV, “all deals were unable to eliminate the Palestinian question, and Israel is still the number one enemy.”

He pointed out that “there is no project for Saudi Arabia except to be a nation presented on a plate of gold to serve America and Israel” .

He stressed that “the axis of resistance will line up at all levels to confront the enemies,” noting that “the war on Yemen, Syria and Iraq, the assassination of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and the blockade of Iran are due to the honorable attitudes towards the central nation issues.”

The movement’s spokesperson also stressed that “Israeli participation in raids and logistical support in the aggression against Yemen has become known, and that Israeli intelligence operates in the same context,” pointing to Yemen’s position on Palestine.

“We in Yemen are ahead of the situation and action. The boycott of goods is more effective for us in addition to cultural mobilization.”

He pointed out that Yemen, “with its steadfastness prepares for the sixth year of the war,” adding that they will be victorious against their enemies.

Advertisements