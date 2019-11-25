Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will foil any attempts by Iran to turn Iraqi and Yemeni territory into bases for launching rockets and missiles at Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu said during a security tour with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to the northern military zone on Sunday that “Iranian aggression in the region and against Israel is continuing.” He continued: “Israel is taking all necessary measures to prevent Iran from positioning itself in the region, and thwart the transfer of lethal weapons by air or land from Iran to Syria.”

He described the Iranian authorities dealing with the issue of recent protests in the country as a “slaughter”, calling it “further proof of the nature of this regime.”

The Israeli Prime Minister stressed that “the commitment of Tel Aviv and its readiness to combat Iranian aggression,” saying: “We work in various ways to prevent Iran from achieving its goals.”

The commander of US Central Command, General Kenneth Mackenzie, said that “it is very likely that Iran will try again to attack Saudi territory,” but warned that the Saudi response this time will be strict.

Mackenzie, in remarks with the newspaper New York Times said that Washington has identified serious and credible threats from Iran, expected to be via drones and ballistic missiles, in a manner similar to the attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on September 14 Last September.

