BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Israel’s Minister of Defense, Naftali Bennett, said on Tuesday that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will not stop attacking Iran until they are fully expelled from Syria.

“We have moved from blocking Iran’s entrenchment in Syria to forcing it out of there, and we will not stop,” Bennett said in a statement that was released by the Times of Israel on Tuesday.

“We will not allow more strategic threats to grow just across our borders without taking action,” he added.

The Defense Minister’s comments come 48 hours after the Israeli Air Force carried out an attack on the southern suburbs of Damascus.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Israeli attack, which was carried out from Lebanese airspace, killed three civilians and wounded four others.

A source from the Syrian military said the Israeli Air Force fired as many as eight missiles from Lebanese airspace, with five of them intercepted by the Syrian Arab Army’s air defenses and three others hitting some sites in the Sayyeda Zaynab District of Damascus.

The Israeli attack on southern Damascus marked the second time this month that they have targeted a site inside Syria.