BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) – The leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement, Abdel-Malek Al-Houthi, said that Israel had begun preparing to establish a presence in his country with protection from the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United States.
In a televised speech on Monday, Al-Houthi said, “Many facts are now largely clear, and the Saudi and Emirati role and the Al-Khalifa (the ruling family in Bahrain) in the aggression against Yemen has become clear in this general context, which is the implementation of the American and Israeli agenda.”
He said: “Whenever they were able to control the southern governorates, the Americans began to be behind them, and they had a base at Al-Rayyan Airport in Hadramout, and they became present in Sharurah and to some extent in Aden. Then the Israelis began to come from behind them, with their protection, their expenses and their efforts.”
He said that the Arab coalition countries are conspiring against Yemen and fulfilling the U.S.’ agenda.
Al-Houthi’s accusations come on the eve of the signing of two agreements by the UAE and Bahrain, which are allies of Saudi Arabia in the “coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen,” to normalize relations with Israel during a ceremony at the White House.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.