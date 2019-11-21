BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Israeli Armed Forces are preparing for a strong response from Iran following their strikes on the southern countryside of Damascus, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday evening .
The broadcaster reported that the Israeli Armed Forces were fully prepared for any response from Iran, especially after the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) attack on Wednesday morning.
חשש להסלמה בצפון: אחרי התקיפה הלילה בסוריה, צה"ל נערך הגנתית לירי רקטות איראני בתגובה, ומכין תוכניות לתקיפה נוספת במידה שאכן תהיה תגובה איראנית@moyshis #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/J0enzM1IlS
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 20, 2019
Earlier on Wednesday, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that two people were killed and several others wounded after the Israeli Defense Forces fired 18 missiles towards the southern part of the capital. The Israeli army confirmed that dozens of Iranian and Syrian sites were targeted during their heavy assault on Damascus.
The Israeli army called the raids a retaliatory attack for the rocket fire launched by an alleged Iranian force from Syrian territory into Israel at dawn Tuesday. This was the first major attack launched by the Israeli Defense Forces in over a month.
The Syrian, Russian, and Iranian governments have issued statements condemning these latest strikes by the Israeli military.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said the Israeli missile strikes were a violation of international law and could further destabilize war-torn Syria.
