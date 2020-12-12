BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The Algerian Prime Minister, Abdelaziz Djerad, said that his country is targeted from several directions, in addition to the imminent regional danger and instability in the area, calling for the union to confront the threats.

During his participation in a historical symposium on the events of December 12, 1960, Djerad said, “There is a real will for the Zionist entity to reach our borders within the framework of an external scheme to target Algeria.”

The minister stressed the need to intensify the efforts of all Algerians to solve internal problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments by the Algerian Prime Minister come just two days after Morocco announced its historic normalization agreement with Israel, which was mediated by the United States.

As a result of Morocco’s decision to normalize relations with Israel, the United States has agreed to recognize Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a move that received heavy condemnation from several countries.

Furthermore, the U.S. is in the process of selling Morocco their MQ-9 reaper drones, which Reuters said was close to be completed.

Morocco was the fourth Arab League country in the last three months to normalize relations with Israel; it is expected that a few more will do so by the end of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tenure.