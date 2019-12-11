BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) A high-ranking Israeli general told an audience this week that the Israeli military is not ready for war, despite the threats they are facing along their borders.

The Hebrew-language Channel 7 news released a video on Tuesday of General Yitzhak Brick, the former head of the complaints committee in the Israeli Defense Forces, stating that Israel is not prepared for future wars, and that the forces, officers, and soldiers are not ready for any military operations.

General Brick said that Israel’s military perception after the Second Lebanon War was that wars should not be feared as they were in the past, so the military should only be prepared to deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli general said that the poor judgement in the perception of security is causing major issues, especially for future conflicts.

“One decides to build an army for two decrees, the other cuts hundreds of tanks and you ask where the cabinet is rubber stamped. Today, the Cabinet has no real impact on what is happening in the army and on its perception of security, and the National Security Council has not been engaged in security,” he said.

“In recent years, the Iranians have been building posts with 250 missiles, some large, some small, around the State of Israel. This is about firing between 1,500 and 2,000 missiles a day, between which there are large ones of 500-600 kg, to lower our population centers and our strategic goals and bases,” he continued.

“We have no answer because the Air Force does not know how to stop them and our missiles are not built to stop them,” the general said, adding that “suddenly the Prime Minister comes out and says ‘We are facing an existential risk that we have not witnessed since the Yom Kippur War. We have to invest billions in attack and defense’. The chief of staff came and shouted ‘Clouds darken the sky’, what happened here? Where was the military? Where has the command been all these years?”

He said the Iranian threat is behind the prime minister’s push for a defense agreement with the U.S.: “Not only does the prime minister and chief-of-staff want a defense agreement with the U.S., but understand that we need time to build the capabilities that are currently far from finished. “

