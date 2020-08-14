BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he has not agreed to remove the issue of the extension of Israeli sovereignty over lands in the West Bank and will not relinquish it.

Netanyahu said during a speech on Thursday evening, “The American president asked me to wait on the extension of Israeli sovereignty over more lands.”

He pointed out that “the plan of annexation and the extension of Israeli sovereignty over the territories of the West Bank is the most realistic plan.”

“There is no change in our policies in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank),” he said.

He stressed that “Israel will have comprehensive peace agreements with other Arab countries without returning to the 1967 borders.”

He explained that “the normalization agreement with the Emirates includes reciprocal tourism and direct flights from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi.”

He stated that “Abu Dhabi will make huge investments in Israel.”

The Trump announced on Thursday, the reaching a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to become the first Gulf state to start relations with the Israel and the third Arab country after Jordan and Egypt.

He explained that the agreement would be called “Abraham”, calling on Arab and Islamic countries to follow the example of the Emirates and normalize relations with Israel, and said, “We may see other countries do that.”

For his part, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed announced that “it was agreed to stop Israel’s annexation of the Palestinian lands.”

Source: Sputnik