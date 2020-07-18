BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – General Amos Yadlin, the former head of the Israeli military intelligence “Aman”, said that his country is in a state of war that it has not seen since the October 1973 war.

According to Israel’s Channel 7, Yadlin sees that his country is living in a state of war on more than one level.

Yadlin said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the economic and social climate in Israel, has created a situation similar to the 1973 October War inside the country.

He stressed that the army should be allowed to take on the coronavirus, with the military working in full coordination with other ministries, claiming that Israel is currently mired in politics.

Yadlin called for the immediate appointment of the “Coronavirus Chief of Staff”, with the aim of coordinating internal efforts to eliminate the second wave of the virus.

He said that this step has been delayed, so far, for political rather than strategic reasons, on the pretext that “politics is killing us.”

It is noteworthy that there are internal disagreements in the Israeli corridors about the extent of the Ministry of Health’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, after criticizing the Ministry, especially with its refusal to transfer some responsibilities to the Ministry of Defense.

It is noteworthy to mention that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met last Tuesday with his ministers, medical experts and other officials to discuss other steps to reduce the spread of the virus, but no decisions were made.

Advertisements