BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Israeli army announced on Tuesday, the results of its investigation into the theft of weapons from a military base located near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The Hebrew-language Channel 13 TV reported that the Israeli army announced the results of its investigation into the theft of dozens of weapons from a military base a few months ago.

The commander of the Northern Region Command had decided that due to the incident that occurred a few months ago, the brigade commander will not be promoted for the next four years, and that an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel will be subject to disciplinary measures and dismiss others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the 0404 website reported the Israeli army the investigation proved that the investigation proved many flaws in the security at this base near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The website said on the day of the incident, 8 alternate officers in the security service of the military base were tried before the deputy commander of the division on charges of negligence, and they were reprimanded.

The site indicated that the Israeli army has confirmed that a joint investigation was conducted by its military investigation police with the Israeli General Police, and it is still ongoing at the criminal level to find out who stole the weapons.

The Israeli Chief of Staff, General Aviv Kochavi, described the theft of weapons from an Israeli base near the Lebanese border as “extremely dangerous.”

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the Israeli army presented to the Chief of Staff, the results of the preliminary investigation into the incident of stealing weapons from a military base in the north, which took place on September 6th.

Kochavi indicated that the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident is considered very serious, and a number of failures, defects and errors were found, and he even ordered the formation of an investigation committee headed by a senior officer with the rank of colonel, with the task of examining these aspects in depth, and it must present its conclusions.

The newspaper stated that the results of the investigation presented to General Aviv Kochavi are also recommended not to be published, as a result of their defects and failures within the military base.

Unidentified persons stormed the base of the 769th Central Brigade in the Galilee, and stole several weapons after entering the armory on September 6th.

Among what was stolen were 23 grenade launchers and 15 M-16 rifles, at a time when a hole was found in one of the walls of the military base, and the Israeli army immediately carried out an extensive investigation into the incident.

It is noteworthy to mention that the military base of the 769th Central Brigade in the Galilee region is responsible for part of securing the Lebanese-Israeli borders.