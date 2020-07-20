BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday evening, that it had detected a drone that penetrated Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, indicating that it had been taken down.
“A little while ago, the IDF detected a drone, which apparently infiltrated from Lebanon into the Israeli airspace, where the forces followed and tracked it through various means,” the Israel Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Sunday.
Adrai stressed that “the IDF will continue to work to prevent any violation of Israeli sovereignty.”
Israel’s Channel 11 quoted military sources as saying that the small drone plane was intercepted three kilometers away from the border with Lebanon, claiming it was used to photograph a Lebanese music group belonging to Hezbollah near the border.
Hezbollah has not commented on the claims that the drone belonged to its forces.
