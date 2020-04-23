BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – A report published on Thursday by the New York Times claimed that Israel intentionally warned Hezbollah members in Syria before targeting their convoy to avoid killing them and igniting a devastating war in Lebanon.

The newspaper pointed out that the recent security incidents in Syria and on the borders with Israel, revealed a shift in the ‘informal’ rules of engagement between the two parties, and the adoption of a confrontational strategy without triggering a war fuse that may be disastrous at this stage.

The publication noted that Hezbollah members in Syria had received sudden phone calls from Israeli officials to warn them of the necessity to evacuate their sites before they were targeted on April 14.

According to the report, the first missile that targeted a car carrying party members on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon, intentionally missed its target, as it was a warning shot aimed at forcing the members to flee before destroying the vehicle carrying their equipment.

A videotape allegedly documented the exit of three members of Hezbollah from a Jeep Cherokee before the second missile struck the vehicle.

Hezbollah has not commented on this latest claim by the New York Times.

Vince
Guest
Vince
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Interesting that this would happen shortly after Iran launched a military satellite.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-04-23 16:12
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They blasted the Hezb SUV last week, Iran launched the sat yesterday.
I open the bets : who will decide to shoot the sat down first! Will it be IDF using Arrow-3 or will it be US-Navy with RIM-161D?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-04-23 19:27
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is an IAI+Boeing vs. Raytheon+Aerojet+Mitsubishi thing! If IAI+Boeing manage to lobby Bibi faster than Raytheon can lobby Trump, IAI will rule the ABM market, moreover, Israel is much less regarding than USA when it comes to arms exports 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-04-23 19:30