BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – A report published on Thursday by the New York Times claimed that Israel intentionally warned Hezbollah members in Syria before targeting their convoy to avoid killing them and igniting a devastating war in Lebanon.

The newspaper pointed out that the recent security incidents in Syria and on the borders with Israel, revealed a shift in the ‘informal’ rules of engagement between the two parties, and the adoption of a confrontational strategy without triggering a war fuse that may be disastrous at this stage.

The publication noted that Hezbollah members in Syria had received sudden phone calls from Israeli officials to warn them of the necessity to evacuate their sites before they were targeted on April 14.

According to the report, the first missile that targeted a car carrying party members on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon, intentionally missed its target, as it was a warning shot aimed at forcing the members to flee before destroying the vehicle carrying their equipment.

A videotape allegedly documented the exit of three members of Hezbollah from a Jeep Cherokee before the second missile struck the vehicle.

Hezbollah has not commented on this latest claim by the New York Times.

Advertisements