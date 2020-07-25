BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – Al-Mayadeen quoted private sources on Saturday as saying that the United Nations had communicated to Hezbollah a message from Israel about the killing of Ali Kamel Mohsen, a Hezbollah member in Syria.

The Al-Mayadeen sources pointed out that the content of the message lies in the fact that Israel was not aware of the presence of Mohsen and did not intend to kill him.

The report stated that Israel informed Hezbollah, through the letter, of what the sources described as a warning of the consequences of retaliatory military action, noting that the latter only reported the message, but confirmed its rejection of any Israeli warnings or threats.

The sources told Al-Mayadeen that the Israeli army took measures on the northern border after finding out that Hezbollah made the decision to respond, pointing out that the Israeli army was monitoring the wide movement of Hezbollah’s forces, but it was confused about how to respond.

This message comes in light of the tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, after the killing of Mohsen in the Israeli raid that targeted on July 20, a military site near Damascus International Airport.

On Friday, Israeli media quoted the northern commander, Amir Baram, as saying that an assessment of the situation in the Israeli army indicated that Hezbollah was planning a retaliatory operation.

