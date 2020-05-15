BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) organized military exercises that simulated an attack against Hezbollah, including the deployment of tanks and infantry forces.
These exercises come after Israeli accusations last month of Hezbollah’s “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Israel and Hezbollah have been involved in a number of conflicts over the last 30 years, including a month-long war in 2006.
In Lebanon, the May 2000 Israeli military withdrawal and 2006 War are hailed as victories for Hezbollah and the Resistance Bloc.
Israel, on the other hand, claims they withdrew from Lebanon in May 2000 because there was no end game after the 18-year-long occupation. In regards to the 2006 War, Israel denies it was a victory for Hezbollah, as a U.N.-sponsored ceasefire put an end to the conflict.
Since the 2006 War, however, there has been periodic violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border, prompting the IDF and Hezbollah to make preparations for a potential conflict down the road.
