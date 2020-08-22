BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Israeli army announced the bombing of several sites in the Gaza Strip last night, marking the 11th day in a row that they have hit the region.

“The IDF tanks bombed military sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire from the Strip towards Israeli territory last night,” the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Twitter.

According to Palestinian activists, the Israeli forces heavily bombarded several areas in Gaza last night, causing a number of powerful explosions that shook the region.

Local activists did not report any casualties, but said there was material damage inside Gaza after the attack.

On Friday, the Israeli army reinforced the Iron Dome system on the borders of the Gaza Strip after they reported incendiary balloons were fired towards the nearby settlements.