BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Israeli army announced the bombing of several sites in the Gaza Strip last night, marking the 11th day in a row that they have hit the region.
“The IDF tanks bombed military sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire from the Strip towards Israeli territory last night,” the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Twitter.
According to Palestinian activists, the Israeli forces heavily bombarded several areas in Gaza last night, causing a number of powerful explosions that shook the region.
Local activists did not report any casualties, but said there was material damage inside Gaza after the attack.
On Friday, the Israeli army reinforced the Iron Dome system on the borders of the Gaza Strip after they reported incendiary balloons were fired towards the nearby settlements.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.