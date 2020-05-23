BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The former Chief of Staff for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), General Gadi Eisenkot, commented on the 20th anniversary of the unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, which took place on this date in 2000.
During his interview with the publication, Israel Hayom, the ex-IDF chief said that his country managed to foil a major plan by the late Quds Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, in Lebanon and Syria.
The former IDF chief stated that General Soleimani was planning to build airbases in Syria, and brought 100,000 Shiite youth from Pakistan and Afghanistan to the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, but he claims that the late Quds Force commander was unsuccessful.
He said that “there were major goals for Soleimani in the Middle East, among which was maintaining the rule of Ayatollah and Iran as a strong and advanced country, achieving regional hegemony in the Middle East, and obtaining nuclear weapons.”
Despite Eisenkot’s claim, Israel continues to heavily target Syria each month with airstrikes on what are perceived to be Iranian positions inside the country.
Most recently, outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that the Iranian forces were withdrawing from Syria; however, this was refused by Iranian officials and military personnel.
Furthermore, they pointed out that the Iranian forces on the ground in Syria are in fact military advisors that were requested by the Syrian government.
The Iranian officials added that these advisors would remain in Syria until the government no longer needs them.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.