BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The former Chief of Staff for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), General Gadi Eisenkot, commented on the 20th anniversary of the unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, which took place on this date in 2000.

During his interview with the publication, Israel Hayom, the ex-IDF chief said that his country managed to foil a major plan by the late Quds Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, in Lebanon and Syria.

The former IDF chief stated that General Soleimani was planning to build airbases in Syria, and brought 100,000 Shiite youth from Pakistan and Afghanistan to the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, but he claims that the late Quds Force commander was unsuccessful.

He said that “there were major goals for Soleimani in the Middle East, among which was maintaining the rule of Ayatollah and Iran as a strong and advanced country, achieving regional hegemony in the Middle East, and obtaining nuclear weapons.”

Despite Eisenkot’s claim, Israel continues to heavily target Syria each month with airstrikes on what are perceived to be Iranian positions inside the country.

Most recently, outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that the Iranian forces were withdrawing from Syria; however, this was refused by Iranian officials and military personnel.

Furthermore, they pointed out that the Iranian forces on the ground in Syria are in fact military advisors that were requested by the Syrian government.

The Iranian officials added that these advisors would remain in Syria until the government no longer needs them.

Don't worry, they perfectly know what their targets are. Note that a few months before becoming IRGC boss, general Salami bragged about having a 100,000 manpower army ready to invaded Israel… Well, he also threatened to raze downtown Tel-Aviv with ballistic missiles if Israel didn't stopped strikes on IRGC in Syria… IDF goes on doing strikes on IRGC, seems that there were problems to move a 100k manpower army to the Golan and Tel-Aviv still has a thriving night-life that only Las Vegas does better. Obviously, something happened to Soleimani which is the typical US punishment for nasty enemies :…

kinggeor
Guest
kinggeor
A 100,000 army as described is not in Syria alone and I doubt any Paki’s are involved to any extent however a few hundred incoming would no doubt turn out the lights and life of Tel-Aviv. Who are you trying to dupe?

Sucker punches hurt but they get your attention and that may not be the attention or penuche bargained for by the sucker puncher…..

