BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – The Israeli army fired several flare bombs into southern Lebanon on Thursday night after suspected infiltration attempts across the border between the two countries.

According to reports from the border, the Israeli military fired the flare bombs during the twilight hours last night before moving their forces along the border.

An Associated Press video from the border town of Metulla shows the movements by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) there.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Forces claimed that a Lebanese citizen crossed the border fence and entered the blue zone.

Following the incident, the Israeli Defense Forces continued their aerial operations over Lebanon, as they conducted mock airstrikes near the Syrian border with the Beqa’a Governorate.