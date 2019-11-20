BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:40 a.m.) – Israel lanzó un poderoso ataque sobre las regiones sur y suroeste de Damasco anoche.
Entre los sitios atacados por la Fuerza Aérea de Israel anoche se encontraba un almacenamiento de defensa aérea completo que pertenecía al ejército sirio, dijo una fuente en Damasco a Al-Masdar News.
Según la fuente, la Fuerza Aérea israelí disparó un par de misiles contra el almacenamiento de defensa aérea en la ciudad de Kesweh, lo que resultó en una explosión masiva que se pudo escuchar desde la ciudad capital.
Además del ataque contra el almacenamiento de la defensa aérea, la Fuerza Aérea Israelí también atacó varios sitios pertenecientes al ejército sirio en el área cercana de Beit Sabre, en el sur de Damasco.
Una fuente del ejército sirio dijo que la Fuerza Aérea de Israel lanzó 18 misiles aire-superficie hacia el sur y el suroeste de Damasco, con al menos 11 logrando alcanzar sus objetivos.
La fuente agregó que la Fuerza Aérea de Israel lanzó estos ataques desde la frontera sur del Líbano, cerca de la ciudad de Marjeyoun.
Se han reportado algunas bajas, pero el número total de muertos y heridos no ha sido confirmado por los militares.
El ataque de esta mañana del ejército israelí se considera el ataque más poderoso lanzado por su fuerza aérea en dos meses.
