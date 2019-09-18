Israel elections results show the country’s two main parties are almost neck and neck with neither seems close to get a clear majority, which means leaders may face a long period of negotiations again.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main competitor Benny Gantz are awaiting results from the country’s second general election this year as exit polls show too close to call.

In April, Netanyahu failed to form a government and therefore forced to repeat vote to give himself another chance.

“In the coming days, we will enter into negotiations to establish a strong Zionist government and to prevent a dangerous anti-Zionist government”, Netanyahu addressed supporters at party headquarters in the early hours of Wednesday morning; implying that the ‘anti-Zionist’ refers to the Israel’s Arab parties which, according to exit polls, could become the country’s third largest force in the parliament.

In his election campaign, Netanyahu boasted his relationship with the U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him “a good friend”.

“Negotiations with President Trump will shape the future of Israel for generations to come. And because of this, Israel needs a strong and stable and Zionist government”, he stated.

On the other hand, Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White, called on his political opponents for enter into negotiations with his in order to form a unity government. “It looks like for the second time, the citizens of Israel gave their trust to us”, he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to annex “vital” parts of the West Bank beyond the Jordan Valley and the Israeli settlement blocs, if re-elected as prime minister on Tuesday, the Times of Israel reported.

In his comments to Army Radio, he said his annexation plans are coordinated with the United States, adding that he is the only candidate who is capable of withstanding White House pressure.

