Israel elections results show the country’s two main parties are almost neck and neck with neither seems close to get a clear majority, which means leaders may face a long period of negotiations again.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main competitor Benny Gantz are awaiting results from the country’s second general election this year as exit polls show too close to call.
In April, Netanyahu failed to form a government and therefore forced to repeat vote to give himself another chance.
“In the coming days, we will enter into negotiations to establish a strong Zionist government and to prevent a dangerous anti-Zionist government”, Netanyahu addressed supporters at party headquarters in the early hours of Wednesday morning; implying that the ‘anti-Zionist’ refers to the Israel’s Arab parties which, according to exit polls, could become the country’s third largest force in the parliament.
In his election campaign, Netanyahu boasted his relationship with the U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him “a good friend”.
“Negotiations with President Trump will shape the future of Israel for generations to come. And because of this, Israel needs a strong and stable and Zionist government”, he stated.
On the other hand, Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White, called on his political opponents for enter into negotiations with his in order to form a unity government. “It looks like for the second time, the citizens of Israel gave their trust to us”, he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to annex “vital” parts of the West Bank beyond the Jordan Valley and the Israeli settlement blocs, if re-elected as prime minister on Tuesday, the Times of Israel reported.
In his comments to Army Radio, he said his annexation plans are coordinated with the United States, adding that he is the only candidate who is capable of withstanding White House pressure.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.