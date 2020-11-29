BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The commander of the Quds Force, Ismail Ghaani, condemned the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, stressing that the perpetrator of the operation did not have the ability to go to war head-on with Iran.

“The enemy does not have the ability to wage a face-to-face war with Iran .. Israel’s last days are approaching, and this is the last breath of the world bully and international thieves,” he said via his official Twitter.

The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called for the perpetrators of the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist and those behind them to be punished.

In addition, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani affirmed that the assassination of the nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, will not slow down Iran’s nuclear path, and that this incident shows the extent of “the enemy’s desperation”, pointing the finger of blame at Israel.

On Friday, November 27, the head of the Research and Technology Center at the Iranian Defense Ministry, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in an assassination operation described by Tehran as a “terrorist”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense stated that “armed terrorist elements attacked a car carrying Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Research and Technology Center at the Ministry of Defense, on Friday afternoon.”

They pointed out that “during the clash between his security team and the terrorists, Sayyed Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was seriously injured and taken to hospital, and unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in rescuing him.”