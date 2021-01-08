BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Israeli newspaper, Maariv, reported this week that during the past few days, a missile battery from the Iron Dome system was deployed in Eilat, southern Israel, in anticipation of any Ansarallah (Houthis) threat.

The newspaper said: “This development aims to confront any threats from the Houthis in Yemen and the Sinai militants.”

The Intelligence and Reconnaissance Authority of the Ansarallah Movement announced on December 31 that it was monitoring “all Israeli movements in the region and following up all its hostile plans against Yemen.”

The head of the authority, Major General Abdullah Yahya Al-Hakim, said, “We are in the highest security, military and moral readiness to carry out all the specific actions and tasks to face the various challenges in confronting the aggressors and mercenaries and to confront the occupying Zionist entity, whose movements we monitor all its actions and monitor all its provocations and the planned criminal acts of aggression.”

The Ansarallah Movement has accused Israel and the United States of sponsoring the war in Yemen and supporting the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s operations against their forces inside the country.