BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Israeli army announced on Saturday, that the sound of the explosions, which were heard on the Lebanese border this morning, were caused by the usual field operations.

The Israeli army pointed out that “contrary to the allegations, no explosive device was detonated against the Israeli forces” explaining that “the IDF is working in surprising and various ways to maintain border security.”

Earlier, Al-Mayadeen TV reported that a bomb exploded during an Israeli patrol at dawn on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Jadeed also indicated that “an explosion occurred at dawn today at the Lebanese border on the occupied side, opposite the town of Al-Adasiyah – Marjayoun district, with an Israeli enemy patrol that crossed the technical fence, during a combing operation in Al-Haraj below the site of the Maskafam military settlement.”

It also said that “the explosion was caused by an explosive device, and it caused casualties among the enemy soldiers.”

Al-Jadeed reported, quoting its correspondent, that “he heard the screams of the soldiers before the enemy’s ambulances arrived in the area, while the patrol retreated to one of its military sites.”