BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Hebrew-language Channel 12 reported that despite the coronavirus outbreak, work is continuing and ongoing these days to complete the cement barrier on the Israeli-Lebanese border to prevent any infiltration or attacks by Hezbollah.

Channel 12 reported that the Israeli move is related to building a cement wall with a fence, and it has advanced monitoring methods, as Israel has completed the construction of a section of the wall – 15 km long – along the border of Israel and Lebanon, which reaches about 140 km.

The channel noted on its website that the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had previously threatened Israel to penetrate the borders and take over parts of the Upper Galilee region.

N12 – המכשול בגבול לבנון – תמונת מצב https://t.co/uza682Cjt3 pic.twitter.com/FzdFL5FOGu — מוקד החדשות של ישראל (@mokednewsil) April 8, 2020

The Israeli Defense Ministry has been concentrating their efforts on the Lebanese border for over a year now, following an operation to destroy a number of tunnels stretching between the two countries.

In turn, Lebanon has issued a letter to the United Nations about Israel’s repeated airspace violations over the last few months.

The Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a statement released on the National News Agency (NNA) that Lebanon will not allow Israel to continue to violate their airspace.

