BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Israeli army said, at dawn on Wednesday, that its planes bombed the sites of Hezbollah, after firing from Lebanon towards its forces.

The army said, in a statement published by its spokesman Avichay Adraee, that its forces were not injured during the incident. He pointed out that the Israeli forces fired dozens of light and smoke bombs in the area.

Adraee continued, “Military helicopters and another aircraft raided terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to the incident.” He added that “Hezbollah reconnaissance sites were targeted in the border area.”

The Israeli army held the Lebanese government responsible for the events because they were launched from its territory, as he described it.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced a security incident on the border with Lebanon, while they did not mention the details of this event, indicating that some axes were closed.

On the other hand, Al-Manar TV, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported on Tuesday evening that Israel fired phosphorous shells at the borders of Lebanon. They pointed out that the Israeli warplanes fired more than 20 incendiary phosphorous shells in the vicinity of the road between the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Hula and the vicinity of the town of Aitaroun and the Kfar Shouba hills in Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese army command had announced that “a reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Israeli enemy violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of Rmeish.” They pointed out that it carried out a flight over the southern regions, and then left the airspace over the town of Yaroun.