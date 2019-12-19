BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Israeli fighter jets reportedly launched a strike on a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Gaza, responding to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel overnight and intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome air defense system, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Twitter Thursday.
“We hold Hamas responsible for the events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it”, the IDF’s official Twitter said.
No casualties have been reported.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for aggressive actions toward Israel.
At the same time, Palestinians are protesting against Israel’s reluctance to recognize the Palestinian Authority as a separate political entity.
The two sides were on the brink of war in early May, after an Israeli airstrike targeted a high-ranking official in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The back and forth attacks left at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis dead, with Egyptian mediators facilitating a ceasefire May 6th
