BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Israeli army spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, said that the army bombed eight targets belonging to the Iranian and Syrian forces, after dismantling explosive devices at the Alpha Line in the demilitarized zone of the occupied Golan Heights

Conricus said in a press briefing: “Yesterday we found another group of IEDs in the Golan Heights inside Israeli territory, and it is another attempt by the Iranian (Quds Force) forces to plant explosive devices, carried out by the Syrians, but the instructions and control were by the Iranian Quds Forces.”

The Israeli military spokesman pointed out that the IEDs were planted near a site that had witnessed a similar attempt last August.

Conricus said that “we just struck various Iranian Quds Force and SAF military targets in Syria, in response to IEDs placed against our troops (discovered earlier today). We hold the Syrian regime and Iran responsible.”

The spokesman also stated that he had no information about whether the Russian side had been notified this time, but Israel “always informed the Russian forces that the safety of the Russian forces in Syria is of great importance to the Israeli army.”

The Israelis link the continuous bombing of Syria for years with fighting the Iranian presence on their northern borders.

It is noteworthy that the Iranian military are in Syria, and as Tehran states, they provide advisory assistance to the Syrian government forces in fighting terrorists, at the request of Damascus.

A source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News this morning that at least three Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed during the Israeli attack on Damascus on Wednesday morning.