BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Last night, the Israeli military carried out a rare attack inside of eastern Lebanon, hitting a site belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC).

According to a military report: “At around 1.20 am last night an Israeli drone carried out three airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley, targeting a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC) base near Qusaya.”

The report added that “According to Palestinian officials, the attack caused no casualties and only minor material damage and neither PFLP-GC nor any other Palestinian faction has made any overt threats to retaliate against Israel yet.”

The PFLP-GC is one of the closest Palestinian groups to the Syrian government; they are headquartered in southern Damascus and headed by their long-time leader General Ahmad Jibreel.

The Israeli attack came just a day after they targeted Hezbollah’s positions inside the Aqraba area of rural Damascus.

This aforementioned attack resulted in the death of five Hezbollah military personnel. In response, Hezbollah’s spokesperson said the Lebanese group would be retaliating against Israel in the near future.

