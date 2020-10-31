BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – The commander of the Israeli Army’s 210th Division, Brigadier General Roman Goffman, stated that his forces had carried out several raids during the past weeks against the Syrian fortifications on the contact line in the Syrian Golan Heights.

Goffman said in an interview with the Russian Tass News Agency on Friday:

“During the past weeks, we carried out several operations against Syrian fortifications, which were established directly on the border line and partly on our lands.”

He continued: “For this reason we attacked it, we carried out operations, and the soldiers who attacked these points blew them up and immediately returned to their positions and did not stay there after the raids.”

Goffman indicated that the operation was carried out in two phases, as one point was destroyed during the first and two others in the second, stressing that the raids “took place without direct combat clashes.”

The commander of the 210th Division stated that “Israel does not currently see any threat from Syria as a state,” but it is afraid to reinforce the concentration of Hezbollah fighters on the northern side of the Golan Heights.

He said, “The biggest threat I see when I look at the Syrian borders is the establishment of a front line by Iran and Hezbollah in southern Syria in front of Israel. This is the most important threat. We do not see a threat in the Syrians and Syria because it represents a country that has to work to rebuild itself.”

Since the 1967 war, Israel has occupied about two-thirds of the Golan Heights, which the relevant international resolutions consider Syrian territory, and in 1981 the Israeli government adopted a law imposing its sovereignty over the region, which is rejected by all countries of the world except the United States.

Sources: Tass, RT