BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Deputy Commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Muhammad Hijazi, said on Tuesday, that Israel is unable to protect itself and cannot buy and bring security to the Emirates and the Gulf countries.

Brigadier General Hijazi said, in statements to Al Masirah TV, that “the Emirati-Israeli normalization has no value. The overt normalization has lifted the veil from the Emirati face and highlighted the nature of their disagreement with the Iranian Republic and the path they followed.”

He pointed out that it is certain that the normalization policy “will put the Zionist entity and the typists more in the circle of insecurity.”

The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel and the UAE reached an agreement to establish official relations between them sparked widespread controversy on social media sites in most Arab countries.

Trump said, in a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, that they hope that “this historic breakthrough will lead to the advancement of the peace process in the Middle East.”

As soon as the deal was announced, social media was swept by comments supporting and denouncing.

Meanwhile, Riyad Al-Maliki, the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, announced that the Palestinian ambassador from the UAE would be summoned immediately.

Under the agreement, Israel would suspend its plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

This is the third agreement of its kind between Israel and the Arab countries since the declaration of the State of Israel in 1948.

Egypt had signed the first bilateral agreement with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.