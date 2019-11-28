BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz has called on the United Nations to declare Lebanon’s Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
Katz welcomed U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres’ report against Hezbollah in which he called on the Lebanese government to disarm all armed groups, Channel 7 television reported Wednesday .
The Channel 7 report quoted Katz as welcoming Guterres report on the disarmament of Hezbollah, and that the Israeli foreign minister believes that the party is equipped with advanced missiles.
“Hezbollah and Iran have used Lebanon as a hostage. Their actions threaten stability and peace. Israel is determined to prevent Iran’s efforts to arm Hezbollah in a way that threatens the citizens of Israel,” Katz said.
The Channel 7 report reported that Guterres has called on the Lebanese government to take the necessary measures to disarm all armed groups, especially Hezbollah after their retaliatory attack along the Lebanon-Israel border.
