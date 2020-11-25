BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – Israel called on the UN Security Council to take steps against “Iran’s attempts to establish a military position in Syria,” after Tel Aviv accused Tehran of planting explosive devices in the occupied Golan.

This request came in a letter sent on Tuesday by Israel’s representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, to the Secretary-General of the World Organization, Antonio Guterres, and the delegate of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to her, Inga Ronda King, who currently chairs the UN Security Council.

The Israeli representative said that the incidents that his country blamed on the 840th unit of the Iranian Quds Force represent a “grave and flagrant violation” of the disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel concluded in 1974 at the end of the October War, warning that it may lead to an escalation in the region and a danger not only to the civilian population but to United Nations personnel on the ground.

The letter stressed that the alleged incidents confirm the “exploitation of the Syrian lands, including the separation zone, by the enemy elements,” stressing that the Israeli government has handed over to the United Nations disengagement monitoring force all the details and facts about the incidents.

He continued: “The Syrian regime continues to allow Iran and its proxies to exploit its lands, including military installations and infrastructure, to consolidate their military presence in Syria and undermine efforts to support stability in the region.”

Erdan indicated that Israel is waiting for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force to conduct a detailed investigation into these alleged incidents and to submit a report on the results of the investigation to the members of the UN Security Council, adding:

“Israel calls on the Security Council to condemn these repeated dangerous acts and demands that Iran and its proxies completely withdraw from Syria and the removal of the Iranian military infrastructure from the Syrian territories. ”

This comes against the backdrop of a new round of Israeli air strikes on Syria last night.