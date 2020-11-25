BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Israeli military is making preparations for a possible U.S. attack on Iran, Barak Ravid reported in a new article on Axios.
According to the author, the Israeli military has been instructed to prepare for a potential U.S. strike on the Islamic Republic before American President Donald Trump leaves office.
Citing Israeli officials, Ravid said that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are increasing security in preparation for a possible Iranian retaliation through its allied forces in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon.
“Senior Israeli officials tell me they expect Israel will get prior notice ahead of any U.S. strike against Iran. But they’re concerned that won’t be sufficient to fully prepare. Thus the order to the IDF to start taking preparatory steps under the assumption that such a scenario is possible,” Ravid added.
This story comes just a few days after the New York Times reported that Trump was mulling an attack against Iran, which would no doubt increase tensions and potentially lead to an armed conflict between the two countries.
On January 3rd, 2020, the U.S. military carried out a drone strike on a vehicle carrying the late commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, as they were traveling from the Baghdad International Airport to an unknown location.
This attack prompted a sequence of events shortly after: the first being the Iraqi Parliament voting to end the presence of foreign troops on its soil and the second being Iran’s military strikes on two bases hosting U.S. troops.
