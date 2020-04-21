BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian air defenses were activated last night when several missiles fired from an aircraft heavily targeted their troops in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
According to a field source, the Syrian air defenses were able to down some of the missiles, while a few others managed to hit their intended targets near the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur).
The source from the Syrian military said the missiles were first thought to be from an American aircraft, but he said they later found out that they were fired from Israeli warplane that was over Lebanese airspace at that time.
He would add that as many as three soldiers were killed as a result of the attack.
Anther military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that the Israeli attack was carried out in two waves, with the first attack being the most powerful.
Last night’s attack by the Israeli Air Force marked the first time this month that they had bombed the Syrian Arab Army this month; they had previously struck the SAA at the end of March.
