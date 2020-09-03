BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – For the second night in a row, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bombed an area of Syria, causing significant explosions after bypassing the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) air defenses.
According to a field source in Damascus, the Israeli Defense Forces launched a number of airstrikes on the T-4 Airbase in eastern Homs last night, prompting the Syrian Army to activate their air defenses inside the governorate.
The source said that a number of the Israeli missiles managed to hit the base and its surroundings, resulting in powerful explosions that could be heard throughout the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
The attack reportedly took place around 10:20 P.M. (local time), when the enemy aircraft fired several missiles from the U.S.-occupied Al-Tanf area in southeastern Homs.
The Syrian air defense forces were able to intercept a number of the missiles; however, many were still able to reach their intended targets at the T-4 Airbase, west of the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur).
The Syrian Arab Army has not reported any casualties as of yet, but they did confirm that the IDF’s missiles did hit the base last night.
Prior to last night’s attack, Israeli Defense Forces bombed southern Damascus, which resulted in the death of at least two Syrian Arab Army soldiers and the hospitalization of eight others.
