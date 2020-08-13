BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is looking very seriously at any act of aggression being carried out in the Eastern Mediterranean region, regardless of which party did it, including Turkey.

Netanyahu published a new tweet on Thursday, in which he clarified that he had received the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias.

The Israeli premier said that his country is standing by Athens, in light of the crisis between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Israeli Prime Minister pointed out that the visit by Dendias to Israel is another expression of the important friendship between his country and Greece, noting that the bilateral relations are expanding on the common geopolitical interests.

Turkey has previously sent a seismic research ship to the disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean, in a move that prompted Greece to raise its alert levels, while the mission aims to explore for potential oil and gas deposits south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, called for a meeting with army leaders on Monday, after Turkey issued an international maritime warning, known as “Naftex”.

Last Thursday, Greece and Egypt signed an agreement to create an exclusive economic zone in waters that contain oil and gas reserves; this was later rejected by Turkey and called invalid by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.