BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is looking very seriously at any act of aggression being carried out in the Eastern Mediterranean region, regardless of which party did it, including Turkey.
Netanyahu published a new tweet on Thursday, in which he clarified that he had received the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias.
The Israeli premier said that his country is standing by Athens, in light of the crisis between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.
The Israeli Prime Minister pointed out that the visit by Dendias to Israel is another expression of the important friendship between his country and Greece, noting that the bilateral relations are expanding on the common geopolitical interests.
Turkey has previously sent a seismic research ship to the disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean, in a move that prompted Greece to raise its alert levels, while the mission aims to explore for potential oil and gas deposits south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo.
The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, called for a meeting with army leaders on Monday, after Turkey issued an international maritime warning, known as “Naftex”.
Last Thursday, Greece and Egypt signed an agreement to create an exclusive economic zone in waters that contain oil and gas reserves; this was later rejected by Turkey and called invalid by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.