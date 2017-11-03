BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham rebel group launched a major offensive in the Golan Heights, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) controlled town of Hader in a bid to break the siege on the Beit Jinn pocket.

Backed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), HTS and their allies managed to break-through the Syrian Army’s lines at the western outskirts of Hader when two suicide bombers scored direct hits on their positions.

As a result of this attack, HTS captured several points while also killing at least a half dozen civilians inside the predominately Druze town of Hader.

According to eyewitnesses in Israeli-occupied Majdal Al-Shams, the Israeli Defense Forces provided support to the Al-Qaeda linked rebels that were attacking the Syrian government positions near the town of Hader.

In response to this assault, the Syrian Arab Army sent a large number of reinforcements to Hader to help drive back the jihadist forces from the town’s western outskirts.

The counter-assault would prove successful, as the Syrian Army recovered several points, including the Al-Waseet Checkpoint and Qars Al-Nafl hilltop.

Backed by close support from their Air Force, the Syrian Army is now attempting to retake Tal Al-Harrah from the jihadist forces.