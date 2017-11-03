BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham rebel group launched a major offensive in the Golan Heights, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) controlled town of Hader in a bid to break the siege on the Beit Jinn pocket.

Backed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), HTS and their allies managed to break-through the Syrian Army’s lines at the western outskirts of Hader when two suicide bombers scored direct hits on their positions.

As a result of this attack, HTS captured several points while also killing at least a half dozen civilians inside the predominately Druze town of Hader.

According to eyewitnesses in Israeli-occupied Majdal Al-Shams, the Israeli Defense Forces provided support to the Al-Qaeda linked rebels that were attacking the Syrian government positions near the town of Hader.

In response to this assault, the Syrian Arab Army sent a large number of reinforcements to Hader to help drive back the jihadist forces from the town’s western outskirts.

The counter-assault would prove successful, as the Syrian Army recovered several points, including the Al-Waseet Checkpoint and Qars Al-Nafl hilltop.

Backed by close support from their Air Force, the Syrian Army is now attempting to retake Tal Al-Harrah from the jihadist forces.

Share this article:
  • 325
  • 41
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    367
    Shares
ALSO READ  Iraqi reinforcements arrive near Syrian border to drive ISIS out of the country

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

1 Comment on "Israel-backed jihadists beaten back by Syrian Army in the Golan Heights"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Malkiel
Guest
Malkiel
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I always think about why the Nazis wanted to destroy the Joos.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
03/11/2017 21:56
wpDiscuz