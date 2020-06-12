BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told the Elaph News Agency that during the 2006 War in Lebanon, Israel tried to assassinate Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, but he survived.
Olmert noted that Nasrallah was targeted in the July 2006 war, but he managed to evade and said:
“We have completely destroyed the southern suburbs of Beirut and it was a clear message to Hezbollah.”
Olmert revealed that the commander of the Quds Force, who was assassinated by the United States in Baghdad, Qassem Soleimani, “was not on the list of targets in the Second Lebanon War.”
“Soleimani knew a lot of things,” Olmert said, adding: “I confirm that we did not try to target him.”
Olmert gave an in-depth interview with the publication this week, touching on several subjects including Syria and Lebanon.
