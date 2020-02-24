BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the IDF’s attack last night in Syria’s capital city, Damascus.

In an interview with Radio Jerusalem, Netanyahu said the operation was an attempt to target a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement, but failed.

“The Israeli army tried to assassinate and target an Islamic Jihad leader in Damascus without mentioning his name, but failed and instead targeted two from his movement,” Netanyahu reportedly said, as quoted by Sputnik Arabic.

On the possibility of the Israeli army entering into a military operation in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said that “if Israel enters into a large-scale military operation in Gaza, it will be greater than the three previous wars,” pointing to “tension in the south and rocket fire in the vicinity of the Strip.”

The Israeli Prime Minister said: “They know they are attacking us and we are ready to attack and eliminate them.”

He pointed out that “there may be no escape but to go out in a battle to clean Gaza, but I do not rush to war.”

Netanyahu’s comments came just hours after the Israeli Defense Forces carried out several strikes in Damascus and the Gaza Strip.

