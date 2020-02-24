BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the IDF’s attack last night in Syria’s capital city, Damascus.

In an interview with Radio Jerusalem, Netanyahu said the operation was an attempt to target a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement, but failed.

“The Israeli army tried to assassinate and target an Islamic Jihad leader in Damascus without mentioning his name, but failed and instead targeted two from his movement,” Netanyahu reportedly said, as quoted by Sputnik Arabic.

On the possibility of the Israeli army entering into a military operation in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said that “if Israel enters into a large-scale military operation in Gaza, it will be greater than the three previous wars,” pointing to “tension in the south and rocket fire in the vicinity of the Strip.”

The Israeli Prime Minister said: “They know they are attacking us and we are ready to attack and eliminate them.”

He pointed out that “there may be no escape but to go out in a battle to clean Gaza, but I do not rush to war.”

Netanyahu’s comments came just hours after the Israeli Defense Forces carried out several strikes in Damascus and the Gaza Strip.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russia accuses US of arming forces to attack Turkish troops in Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Israelis have been stealing Palestinian homes and land holdings for the last 70 years and expect the original population not to react???
Try that [email protected] on China and Russia and see what reactions you get.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-24 14:26