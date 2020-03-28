On Friday, Israel struck Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip following what was claimed by the IDF to be “rocket fire at Israeli civilians”, according to a statement. Thousands of people sought protection in bomb shelters over the rocket fire, IDF said.
Earlier, IDF tweeted in Hebrew that rockets and tanks were used in the attack.
A tweet reads: “IDF aircraft and tanks attacked military posts and infrastructure used for the underground activities of the Hamas terror organization in northern Gaza Strip. The attacks were carried out in response to rocket fire launched from Gaza toward Israeli territory earlier this evening” .
Hamas has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.
Source: Sputnik
