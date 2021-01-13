BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that its members arrested a Lebanese shepherd, claiming that he had intentionally infiltrated the borders, stressing that the Lebanese man “belongs to a group identified as cooperating with Hezbollah.”

The army stated in a statement that “the shepherd was arrested in the Mount Roos area, after the shepherd who infiltrate the borders from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intentionally ambushed and was transferred to the security forces for investigation,” stressing that “we will not allow any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the State of Israel. ”

“The Lebanese shepherd belongs to a group that has been identified as cooperating with the Hezbollah organization,” they said.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that “a patrol of the Israeli enemy kidnapped the Lebanese shepherd, H.Z., in the locality of Bastara in Kfar Shouba and took him into the occupied territories.”

Hezbollah has not commented on the allegations from the Israeli Defense Forces.