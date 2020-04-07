The Israeli security service announced on Tuesday the arrest of an Israeli citizen for alleged espionage for Iran.

The 50-year-old man, whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested on March 16, the Shin Bet security service said in a statement.

The Shin Bet and the police released photos of an encryption device, a mobile phone and a USB flash drive, which were said to be found within the possessions of the suspect who attempted to destroy them during his arrest.

According to the Shin Bet, the suspect held several meetings with Iranian intelligence agents, during which he was asked about security sites in Israel and possible ways of deepening rifts within the Israeli society.

They also discussed possible ways to recruit Arab citizens of Israel and to carry out attacks against Israeli targets, the Shin Bet said.

On Tuesday, the suspect was charged by the State Attorney’s Office with contacting a foreign agent, treason, giving the enemy information in order to harm the country’s security, and other security counts.

Source: Xinhua

