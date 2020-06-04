BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the appointment of Amira Oron as the Ambassador of Israel to Egypt.

The Hebrew newspaper, Maariv, confirmed that the appointment of Oron came after the agreement of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, to succeed Ambassador David Goffrin who held the position since 2016.

The newspaper reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Appointments Committee had previously chosen Oron to fill the same position, in October 2018, but the decision was not endorsed by the government, after the nomination of more than one figure for the high diplomatic position, including Ayoub Qara, the former Minister of Communications.

The newspaper reported that Emira Oron will be the first woman to serve as the Israeli ambassador to Egypt, since the signing of the Egyptian-Israeli peace agreement in 1979, where she previously worked in the Israeli embassy in Cairo, and speaks Arabic.

Oron worked closely with the former Israeli ambassador in Cairo and is said to be fully aware of all affairs and manner of work, in addition to her full mastery of the Arabic language, and her studies related to Islamic and Middle Eastern studies.

Advertisements