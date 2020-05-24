BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – Israel fears a possible confrontation with Hamas, against the background of the decision of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to stop coordination with Tel Aviv, including the crossings with the Gaza Strip, the Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The Hebrew-language channel, Kan, said in a report that Abbas’s decision to freeze security coordination with Israel regarding the movement in the Karm Abu Salem crossings in the southern part of the Gaza Strip and Beit Hanoun in the north, could place Hamas in a direct confrontation with Tel Aviv.

They explained that prior to the decision to stop it, coordination allowed the entry and exit of people and goods from Israel to Gaza and vice versa.

It is known that Israel does not coordinate with Hamas when importing or exporting goods from Gaza, but rather with Palestinian Authority employees in the Strip, who received instructions to stop coordination after issuing a decision to suspend it.

The channel said, Israel is facing a major challenge, which is the need to search quickly for an alternative mechanism for coordination on the work of the crossings, before things develop into a confrontation with Hamas.

Last Tuesday, the Palestinian President announced the withdrawal of agreements and obligations with the Israeli and American governments, in response to Israeli threats to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Karm Abu Salem is the only commercial crossing for Gaza, through which building materials, goods, fuel and foodstuffs are needed in the sector, and its closure would exacerbate a major economic and living crisis in the sector.

